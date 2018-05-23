Tractor run in aid of a great cause this weekend

A charity tractor run is set to make tracks for a great cause this Sunday, May 27, in Co. Offaly.

The tractor run, organised by Offaly Macra na Feirme, leaves from Mucklagh Community Centre at 12:30pm – with registration taking place from 11:00am.

All tractors – both vintage and modern – are welcome, organisers say. The route will take in the areas of Mucklagh, Srah Road, Rahan, Screggan and return to Mucklagh Community Centre.

There will be refreshments and a raffle on the day for all participants, kindly sponsored by local businesses, Macra members have assured.

The tractor run will be taking place in aid of the local charity Offaly Hospice Foundation and Offaly Macra.

Offaly Hospice Foundation is a voluntary fundraising committee formed over 26 years ago to provide financial support for the specialist palliative care team that works in both the community and hospitals in Co. Offaly.

The palliative care team provides care for people at end of life, when the emphasis is gone from curing the patient to providing them with the best quality of life possible.

The team comprises of doctors, nurses and other specialists who work with personal GPs to provide an extra layer of support.

The ultimate goal of palliative care is to allow patients live out their days symptom-free with the best quality of life possible, preferably in their own homes.

Offaly Hospice has two main fundraisers every year; namely the ‘Sunflower Weekend’ in June and a coffee morning in September.

Between these two events, Offaly Hospice usually raises approximately €45,000 – a figure which is nowhere near the €191,000 needed each year.

It is for this reason that Offaly Macra na Feirme – which is made up of four branches – Tullamore, Ferbane/Banagher, Killoughey and Rahan – has chosen Offaly Hospice as its charity for this year’s tractor run.

Those interested in this event, or in Offaly Macra in general, can find out more on the organisation’s Facebook page.