Pics: Hereford society sees out spring with sprightly sale

The Irish Hereford Breed Society held the last of its spring sales in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary on Saturday (May 19).

A buoyant sale was enjoyed with a strong demand for young bulls in particular, according to organisers.

Judging the event was father-and-son duo Eugene and Eoin Lynch from the Droumdaniel herd in Bantry, Co. Cork.

The pair are familiar faces in the show ring having judged the ‘Premier Autumn Sale’ last October.

While the sale may have clashed with the royal wedding, a “king” was certainly on show.

This was Castleday King, owned by Michael Farrell, who went on to top the sale on the day securing €3,700.

This double 4-star 18-month-old bull is sired by Dovea’s top selling AI sire for 2017 ‘Cill Cormaic Kasper’.

Castledaly King will now join the Ballyaville herd, a well-recognized herd, owned by Joe Deverell.

Following close behind was Rory Farrell’s Ballinveney Tiger making a total of €3,600 – which was paid by Phil Smyth from the Ardmulchan herd in Navan, Co. Meath.

This 13-month-old bull contains bloodlines from Yarram Star and Bowmont Storm which are largely responsible for giving “Tiger” a more traditional Hereford appearance – something that Rory Farrell would be well recognised for, according to the society.

Padraig McGrath’s 13-month-old Kye Hotspur 783 sold for €3,400 to the well-decorated herd of Kilsunny.

Having 5 stars for both indexes and a calving difficulty of 2.8% this bull is sired by the well-known Free Town Hotspur and was taken home by Trevor Dudley.

Having been entered for the first Nenagh sale but unable to make the event due to a sore foot, Cave Hill Pogba recovered well to make the second Nenagh sale, securing a price of €2,950.

Giving the inclement weather conditions at the start of the year, many farmers were finding it difficult to part with money as cash flow was tight, a society spokesperson said.

As a result, many breeders felt they weren’t being dealt a fair price when it came to selling bulls.

It’s clear that Padraig made the right choice in holding off to sell ‘Pogba’ until conditions improved which resulted in him – achieving a price of €700 extra on previous offers. the spokesperson added.

Champion

Champion in the pre-showing event went to Cill Cormaic Padraig Pearse bred by David Larkin who bid his way up to a price of €2,800.

This 16-month-old bull is sired by David’s stock bull Cill Cormaic Lincoln – which has done well for the Cill Cormaic herd in recent years.

Nigel Heatrick’s Glaslough Rascal was the second of three bulls to hit the €2,800 mark on the day.

“Rascal” was taken home by Pat Heffernan for his 100-cow herd.

The third bull to hit the €2,800 mark was Tom and Anselm’s Fitzgerald’s Grainan Ricky 2, who sold to Nicholas Cronin from Co. Cork.

This 14-month-old bull scored full marks on both indexes and also has heifers served, according to the society.

Liam Deely from Charleville, Co. Cork purchased Ardlahan Reg from Darren O’Rourke of Kildimo, Co. Limerick.

This 18-month-old bull is sired by Trillick Hotspur who is known for producing animals that go on to perform well within the show circuit and sales ring.

The sale produced a clearance rate of 72% with bulls selling to an average price of just under €2,550, which is slightly less than last year’s sale average.

However, this can be largely attributed to the challenging weather conditions farmers faced at the start of the year, the society says.

Overall, the demand for Hereford was good and the results from this sale combined with the prices achieved at the final Kilkenny sale is a breath of fresh air, the society says.