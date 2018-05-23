Big brother is watching: Is this the way to boost output?

Users of Claas machines fitted with TELEMATICS as standard will be able to benefit from a new, free function – namely ‘Remote Service‘ from next month (June, 2018).

A spokesperson explained: “A high level of service and support has always been an important element in the relationship that Claas has with its customers.

Through the intelligent networking between machine and dealer, the new ‘Remote Service’ package will enable Claas dealers to take this to a new level – helping to reduce downtime, especially during peak periods.

The new ‘Remote Service’ function has already been incorporated as standard on all Lexion, Tucano, Jaguar, Xerion and Axion models from October 1, 2017.

The system will go live with dealers by the end of June of this year (2018) – so that it’s “fully ready” for this year’s cereals harvest.

The service will be free-of-charge and applies for the first five years of the machine’s life, irrespective of whether the owner decides to subscribe to the full TELEMATICS machine monitoring package.

All they have to do is register the machine when purchased and agree to the use of ‘Remote Service’.

Using the system, the dealer will be able to continuously monitor the machine to ensure that it is functioning correctly. In the event of a problem, the machine will initially alert the operator and simultaneously send an error message to the dealer.

When it receives the alert, the idea is that the dealership will be able to assess the severity of the problem and remotely diagnose the fault, establish whether any parts will be required and arrange for the fault to be rectified.

Planning ahead

A further claimed benefit of ‘Remote Service’ is that it will apparently enable routine service and maintenance to be planned and carried out. Ahead of time, for example, the machine will flag up with the dealer any upcoming routine maintenance requirements.