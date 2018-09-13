Deadline for forage crop applications looming
There is still time to sow forage crops under the ‘Fodder Production Incentive Measure for Tillage Farmers 2018’.
Under the incentive, €2.75 million was made available to tillage farmers to plant forage crops for livestock farmers and reduce the fodder deficit as a result.
Sow by Saturday
Farmers who wish to avail of the incentive have until Saturday – September 15 – to sow forage crops.
Under the scheme, farmers may sow brassica crops – such as forage rape or stubble turnips – or short-term grass species – such as Westerwold ryegrass or Italian ryegrass.
Farmers planting brassica crops will be able to avail of a payment of €100/ha, while farmers who opted to sow ryegrass will claim a payment of €150/ha where the crops have been grazed or harvested.
Apply by Monday
Farmers who sowed these crops into tillage land between August 3 and September 15 may apply for the incentive. This application must be submitted to the Department of Agriculture by Monday, September 17.
To get a copy of the application form click hereAlso Read: Fodder incentive measure 2018: What you need to know