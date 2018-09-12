Setting the clocks back could soon be history – MEP

Ireland could move the clocks forward in spring 2021 – and leave them there permanently.

This will be the case should a forthcoming European Commission proposal be accepted by Parliament and Council, according to Sean Kelly.

MEP for Ireland South and Ireland’s only representative on the European Parliament Working Group on the bi-annual Clock Change.

Results of the European Commission’s public consultation on the bi-annual clock change showed that 84% of EU citizens want to stop changing the clock.

The consultation received 4.6 million responses from all 28 member states, the highest number of responses ever received in any commission public consultation.

On Monday last (September 10), Kelly provided an update on the next steps towards the abolition of the clock change.

Advertisement

The MEP explained: “The parliament’s working group met to discuss the results of the consultation and we have been informed that tomorrow (Tuesday) the European Commission will come forward with its legislative proposal to finally get rid of the clock change.

Spring 2021

“The commission is expected to propose that, in spring 2021, we switch to summertime and leave the clocks there for good.

“I have been working towards this proposal for the best part of a decade as Ireland’s member of the European Parliament’s Working Group on the Clock Change, and I am delighted that there is now light at the end of the tunnel.

This will bring important benefits to EU citizens. The clock change can have detrimental consequences on citizens’ sleep and health, and bring weakened immunity, increased anxiety and depression in some cases, as citizens indeed reported in their consultation responses.