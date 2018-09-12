Auction report: ‘Fresh-looking’ machinery changes hands at ‘on-site’ sale

Major ‘on-site’ machinery dispersal sale (auction) events come up just a handful of times in any given year here in Ireland; they are a more regular occurrence in the UK – thanks to the availability of a bigger pool of equipment.

One such on-site sale was held on behalf of Aldous & Partners at Chapel Farm, Hitcham, Suffolk (England) on Wednesday, September 5. The sale was conducted by Cheffins.

The auction was comprised of tractors, implements and machines. This report focuses on the trailers and miscellaneous items at the sale. We’ve reported on the prices fetched by tractors and self-propelled equipment in an accompanying article.

Tim Scrivener was at the sale for AgriLand; he sampled the atmosphere, captured these pictures and jotted down the key prices.

Please note that all of the prices referenced in the captions below are in pounds sterling.

All (hammer) prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2%.

Prices are also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices in the captions below), unless otherwise stated.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.