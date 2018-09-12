Heat pump installation grants now open under SSRH
Applications for Heat Pump Installation Grants under the Support Scheme for Renewable Heat (SSRH) are now being accepted.
Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten confirmed that application lines are now open earlier today (Wednesday, September 12).
The Support Scheme for Renewable Heat will be administered by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).
Speaking from San Francisco, where he is addressing the Global Climate Action Summit, Minister Naughten stated: “The Support Scheme for Renewable Heat is a key measure to increase renewable energy in the heat sector and decrease emissions.
“The scheme is designed to ensure that the heat generated will be sustainable, applied for useful purposes and represent value for money for the taxpayer,” the minister said.
The development of the scheme has integrated lessons learned from other jurisdictions. As a result, strict eligibility and energy efficiency criteria apply to all projects supported by the scheme.
A heat pump system harnesses energy from renewable sources (such as the air, water or ground) outside the building. This heat can then be used for heating buildings, hot water, and for use in manufacturing processes.
Electrical heat pumps use a compressor to draw heat from a low temperature source, such as external air or ground to heat the building interior.
“The scheme will support ground, air and water source electric heat pump installations with grant-aid up to 30% of the upgrade capital outlay,” confirmed Minister Naughten.
“Today’s opening of the heat pump element of the Support Scheme for Renewable Heat is the first step.
My department and the SEAI continue to work towards the opening of the operational support for biomass boiler and anaerobic digestion heating systems.
“It is my intention that this will take place later this year, subject to state aid approval,” Minister Naughten concluded.