Heat pump installation grants now open under SSRH

Applications for Heat Pump Installation Grants under the Support Scheme for Renewable Heat (SSRH) are now being accepted.

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten confirmed that application lines are now open earlier today (Wednesday, September 12).

The Support Scheme for Renewable Heat will be administered by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

Speaking from San Francisco, where he is addressing the Global Climate Action Summit, Minister Naughten stated: “The Support Scheme for Renewable Heat is a key measure to increase renewable energy in the heat sector and decrease emissions.

“The scheme is designed to ensure that the heat generated will be sustainable, applied for useful purposes and represent value for money for the taxpayer,” the minister said.

The scheme will financially support the adoption of renewable heating systems by commercial, industrial, agricultural, district heating and other non-domestic heat users.

The development of the scheme has integrated lessons learned from other jurisdictions. As a result, strict eligibility and energy efficiency criteria apply to all projects supported by the scheme.

A heat pump system harnesses energy from renewable sources (such as the air, water or ground) outside the building. This heat can then be used for heating buildings, hot water, and for use in manufacturing processes.

Electrical heat pumps use a compressor to draw heat from a low temperature source, such as external air or ground to heat the building interior.

While conventional heating systems such as storage heaters and boilers cannot produce more heat than that contained in their fuel source, a heat pump typically will produce three to four units of heat for every unit of electricity consumed.

“The scheme will support ground, air and water source electric heat pump installations with grant-aid up to 30% of the upgrade capital outlay,” confirmed Minister Naughten.

“Today’s opening of the heat pump element of the Support Scheme for Renewable Heat is the first step.

My department and the SEAI continue to work towards the opening of the operational support for biomass boiler and anaerobic digestion heating systems.