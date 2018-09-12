Meath farmers protesting to halt auction of farmland by vulture fund

A group of farmers in Co. Meath held a protest this morning (Wednesday, September 12) in an effort to halt the auction of two parcels of farmland by a vulture fund.

Just over 50 farmers have gathered so far to take part in the protest.

The two land parcels – consisting of 38.27ac and 21.1ac respectively – are currently listed on digital property platform BidX1.

The larger plot is located in the townland of Readstown just outside Trim, Co. Meath. Its guide price is listed as €250,000 – which equates to just over €6,500/ac.

The smaller parcel – which has a guide price of €160,000 or almost €7,600/ac – is situated in the neighbouring townland of Freffans.

Both pieces of land – which belong to the McCann family – can be found just off the main road connecting Trim and Summerhill.

Both lots are set to be auctioned on Thursday, September 20, according to BidX1. Registration for bidding is set to open tomorrow morning (Thursday, September 13) at 8:00am and a bidding deposit of €4,500 is required.

Brothers Michael and PJ McCann owned the land, milking goats and dairy cows respectively.