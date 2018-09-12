Have you got what it takes to join the AgriLand team?

AgriLand is currently looking to hire both a technical journalist and a news journalist to join its professional and dedicated team.

An energetic and enthusiastic agricultural graduate is being sought to join the team as a technical journalist.

The role will include working as part of a digital media team in a fast-paced environment.

The successful candidate will play an integral part in generating technical content – ranging from articles, to in-depth features and even video content.

Reporting to the editor, applicants will have to: follow leads; track trends; forge relationships with farmers and industry stakeholders; and work closely with other technical journalists.

As part of that team, the right candidate will have the opportunity to pitch ideas and original content to the editor.

A good knowledge of – and passion for – the agricultural sector, particularly dairy and sheep, is essential.

Other key requirements include: a graduate qualification in agricultural science; the ability to write in a clear and concise manner; and a driver’s licence and transport.

Those interested in the position are asked to send a cover letter – explaining why they’re a suitable candidate – and CV to: [email protected].

News journalist

As well as this, AgriLand is interested in hiring a highly-motivated and enthusiastic news journalist.

The successful candidate will have a formal journalistic qualification. Experience in Irish media – whether at regional or national level – would be beneficial.

Extensive experience of agricultural matters is not immediately essential; training will be provided in this area. However, some awareness of rural or farming affairs is preferred.

Key responsibilities will include: reporting to the news editor; generating stories; and producing factual, clean and relevant content to tight deadlines.