Have you got what it takes to join the AgriLand team?
AgriLand is currently looking to hire both a technical journalist and a news journalist to join its professional and dedicated team.
An energetic and enthusiastic agricultural graduate is being sought to join the team as a technical journalist.
The role will include working as part of a digital media team in a fast-paced environment.
The successful candidate will play an integral part in generating technical content – ranging from articles, to in-depth features and even video content.
As part of that team, the right candidate will have the opportunity to pitch ideas and original content to the editor.
A good knowledge of – and passion for – the agricultural sector, particularly dairy and sheep, is essential.
Those interested in the position are asked to send a cover letter – explaining why they’re a suitable candidate – and CV to: [email protected].
News journalist
As well as this, AgriLand is interested in hiring a highly-motivated and enthusiastic news journalist.
The successful candidate will have a formal journalistic qualification. Experience in Irish media – whether at regional or national level – would be beneficial.
Key responsibilities will include: reporting to the news editor; generating stories; and producing factual, clean and relevant content to tight deadlines.
Prospective applicants are asked to send a cover letter – explaining why they’re the right person for the job – and CV to: [email protected].