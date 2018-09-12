First 25t container of Irish beef reaches China

The first 25t container of Irish beef has recently reached Chinese shores, Bord Bia has confirmed.

The product, from ABP, was purchased by Beijing Hopewise – a prominent Chinese import company specialising in online and foodservice sales, the Irish food board added.

Hopewise supplies JD.com, China’s largest online selling platform.

In 2017, meat sales on e-commerce platforms in China were estimated at €3.75 billion. Meanwhile, over 75% of meat sold online in China is beef, the majority of which is imported.

To mark the arrival of the first container, Bord Bia and ABP hosted a reception in Shanghai Port yesterday (Tuesday, September 12) – an event which Ireland’s Ambassador to China, Eoin O’Leary, attended.

Marketing

Furthermore, Bord Bia’s Shanghai office is currently rolling out a marketing and promotional campaign to support the sale of Irish beef online and introduce Irish beef to wholesalers, chefs and foodservice customers.

The marketing campaign will be run in conjunction with TMall and JD.com, China’s two largest online platforms – accounting for over 70% of online sales, a statement from Bord Bia explained.

Advertisement

The Irish food board is also set to run a series of regional seminars and participate in two major food trade fairs in China in the comings weeks.

Looming visit

As well as all of these initiatives, it has been announced that 12 Chinese Government officials are scheduled to arrive in Ireland this weekend.

They are expected to take part in a trade and knowledge transfer visit – lasting for two weeks. The visit is being organised and hosted by Bord Bia.

The focus of the visit will be beef, pork, lamb and dairy ingredients.

In addition to factory visits nationwide, the busy programme includes high level meetings with: the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine; Teagasc; and the EU Commission.