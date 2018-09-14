Cattle die from suspected botulism in Wexford

A number of cattle are reported to have died from what is suspected to be botulism in Co. Wexford, according to local media.

Up to 15 animals are believed to have died suddenly in the Kilmore area of south Wexford, according to local radio station South East Radio.

In response to the reports, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has confirmed that it is investigating the incident.

What Is Botulism?

Botulism is caused by the ingestion of preformed toxin which has been produced by the growth of Clostridium botulinum bacteria in decaying vegetation or in animal or bird carcasses.

Horses, cattle, chickens and waterfowl are most susceptible to intoxication; while cats, dogs and pigs are more resistant, according to the department.

These toxins are some of the most powerful in existence. They attack the nervous system (nerves, brain and spinal cord) and cause paralysis (muscle weakness), according to the National Health Service in the UK.

Carrion and broiler litter are the most frequently-associated sources of botulism in cattle.

Direct access to broiler litter or grazing on fields near to where broiler litter has been spread are associated risk factors.

Progressive weakness;

Posterior Ataxia;

Progressive Flaccid Paralysis;

Drooling;

Animals are generally alert;

Difficulty swallowing; and finally

Death. The clinical signs of botulism include: