Aurivo announces slight lift to August milk price

Aurivo has become the latest processor to announce its August milk price, revealing an increase to its figure for last month’s milk.

The Sligo-based co-operative has increased its milk price to €32c/L including VAT – up 0.5c/L on July’s price of 31.5c/L, Aurivo announced today (Friday, September 14).

The average payout will be 34.5c/L including VAT at this base, according to a spokesperson for the co-op.

Aurivo is committed to paying the best price possible in line with prevailing market conditions, the spokesperson added.

The outlook is stable with some volatility on both the protein and fat streams expected.

This follows previous announcements made milk processors earlier this week.

Earlier today Kerry announced its decision to hold its milk price.

Advertisement

The Kerry Group base milk price for August remains unchanged at 32c/L including VAT, a spokesperson for the company said.

This continues a trend set so far this month, with both Lakeland and Glanbia also revealing unchanged prices for their suppliers.

Yesterday Glanbia announced that it will pay its member milk suppliers 32c/L including VAT for August manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) has increased its base milk price for August from 31c/L to 32c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. There will be no support payment from Glanbia co-op this month, however.

Glanbia chairman Martin Keane said: “The market outlook remains cautious. The level of milk supply from the main exporting regions will be a key factor determining the price outlook over the coming months.

“The board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week Lakeland Dairies decided to hold its price for milk produced last month; it will pay its suppliers 32.78c/L including VAT for the second month in a row.

This follows on from Lakeland’s decision to increase its price by 1c/L for July milk.