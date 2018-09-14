Looking for a new challenge in the agri sector?

A number of jobs in the agriculture sector become available every month, giving people plenty of opportunities for new roles or to make a fresh start in their careers.

This week, AgriRecruit has a range of jobs available to suit various candidates, with vacancies including a: farm buildings and machinery technician; technical journalist; news journalist; training and development officer; database technician; and farm manager, all on offer.

Farm Buildings and Farm Machinery Technician

Mountbellew Agricultural College is looking to hire a Farm Buildings and Farm Machinery Technician.

The successful applicant must have a minimum of a QQI Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Agriculture qualification to include competency in Farm Building Construction and Farm Machinery Operation skills; a Level 7 qualification is desirable.

This is a permanent position and involves competency in demonstration and assessment of skills.

With the deadline for applications set for next Friday, September 21, interested applicants are advised to get in touch sooner rather than later. Click here for more information

Technical Journalist

AgriLand is looking for an energetic and enthusiastic agricultural graduate which is being sought to join the team as a Technical Journalist.

The role will include working as part of a digital media team in a fast-paced environment.

The successful candidate will play an integral part in generating technical content – ranging from articles, to in-depth features and even video content.

Reporting to the editor, applicants will have to: follow leads; track trends; forge relationships with farmers and industry stakeholders; and work closely with other technical journalists. Click here for more information

News Journalist

As well as this, AgriLand is interested in hiring a highly-motivated and enthusiastic News Journalist.

The successful candidate will have a formal journalistic qualification. Experience in Irish media – whether at regional or national level – would be beneficial.

Extensive experience of agricultural matters is not immediately essential; training will be provided in this area. However, some awareness of rural or farming affairs is preferred.

Key responsibilities will include: reporting to the news editor; generating stories; and producing factual, clean and relevant content to tight deadlines. Click here for more information

Training and Development Officer

Young farmer and rural youth organisation Macra na Feirme is seeking to hire a Training and Development Officer for both its midlands region – which includes Offaly, Westmeath and north Tipperary – and for its south-east region, covering counties Wicklow, Wexford, Carlow, Dublin and Kildare.

The job in both areas is a one-year fixed-term contract, reporting to the chief executive of Macra.

The role involves maintaining and developing existing clubs and groups; establishing new clubs; improving retention rates for members in the regions and increasing numbers of young people engaged in Macra na Feirme clubs.

Essential qualifications and experience include: education to national diploma or degree standard, preferably in youth or community work, agricultural science or similar; an understanding of Youth Work and Community Work methodologies; and access to own transport. Click here for more information

Contract Database Technician

Teagasc is looking to fill a temporary, externally-funded non grant-in-aid contract post, the indicative duration of which is 36 months, subject to contract, for the position of Database Technician.

The position is for Teagasc’s SMARTCOW project, which is based in Moorepark, Co. Cork.

The job’s key role in assisting researchers with the compilation of animal data within the animal and grassland research programme at Moorepark.

The successful candidate should be able to work both independently and as part of a team in a variety of capacities including experimental grassland and grazing management and recording measurements. Click here for more information

Farm Manager

The Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) in Northern Ireland is seeking to hire a Farm Manager – Agricultural Inspector Grade III.

Based in AFBI Hillsborough, Co. Down, the farm manager will be in charge of an industrial team and will take management control of all the general farm activities to ensure the farm platform services the research programmes as required across the AFBI estate.

The farm comprises around 300ha of land mostly in grassland for grazing and conservation.

The deadline for applications for this job is this Monday, September 17, so those interested have no time to waste to get a form submitted. Click here for more information

Full Stack Developer

We here at AgriLand Ireland are seeking to recruit a Full Stack Developer to join our development team and help build out our innovative platform.

In this role you will be working on developing new features and maintaining existing ones that are used by thousands of people each day.

We work with a variety of technologies across a number of platforms so this position will expose you to numerous development environments and a broad range of development skills.

You will use your experience to inform our engineering process and play a key role in making decisions when building new features.