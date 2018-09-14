Batches of Avonmore soup recalled due to possible presence of plastic

As a precautionary measure, Glanbia is recalling two production dates of its Avonmore fresh soup range, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has announced.

The implicated soups are being recalled due to the possible presence of small pieces of blue plastic.

In-store notices requesting customers who have bought the implicated batches to return them to the store are being displayed by Dunnes Stores and Tesco Stores, the FSAI added.

Implicated batches include the following flavours packages and best-before dates:

Last Friday (September 7) Aldi issued a recall for a batch of its The Deli Green Pesto due to the detection of Listeria monocytogenes. Point-of-sale recall notices were displayed in Aldi Stores, the FSAI reported.

The recall referred to 140g packs of the pesto with a use-by date of 16/09/2018.

The same day Harvest Moon Foods issued a recall for a batch of Harvest Moon Natural Hummus – also due to the detection of Listeria monocytogenes. Point-of-sale recall notices were also displayed in stores that sold the implicated batch.

The recall referred to 180g packs of the hummus with a best-before date of 16/09/2018.