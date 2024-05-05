The National Biodiversity Data Centre is currently hosting a month-long event celebrating native species-rich hedgerows on farms.

The Festival of Farmland Biodiversity, which will continue until the end of May, aims to encourage a more positive attitude towards farmland biodiversity.

The virtual festival also hopes to highlight some of the ways that farmers can work to support nature on their farms.

Farmers are being invited to take part by sharing content on social media about biodiversity on their farms (using the #FarmlandBiodiversity), in particular hedgerows.

Native hedgerows

According to the National Biodiversity Data Centre native hedgerows are “an integral part of Ireland’s landscape”.

Hedgerows provide food (such as blossom and berries), create wildlife corridors, help with shade and shelter for livestock, field drainage and a offers a habitat for beneficial insects.

Species of trees found in native hedgerows include willow, oak, wild cherry, rowan and crab apple.

Towards the middle of a native hedgerow blackthorn and goat willow are a valuable food source for pollinators in the spring when few other choices are available.

As the season progresses the mature whitethorn/hawthorn provides an excellent food source. Dog rose

Image source: Ruth Wilson

Native hedgerows provide important nesting and feeding sites for farmland birds and bees.

The berries and fruit found in the hedgerows can help sustain birds and mammals from July right through to February.

Towards the base of the native hedgerow you can find plant species such as the Lesser celandine, Greater stitchwort, Cow parsley, Dog violet, Knapweed, Dandelion which help feed wild bees, hoverflies and moths.

Farmland

The National Biodiversity Data Centre has said that hedgerows provide numerous benefits to farmers, including:

Provide livestock with both shelter from freezing winds in winter and shade during the summer months, which can help mitigate against stress related illnesses;

Offer a drainage mechanism, helping to soak up excess water on the land;

Act as a physical barrier to the movement of animals, which can decrease the spread of disease through animal-to-animal contact;

Slow winds and reduce excess soil moisture to help increase grass growth;

Provide a habitat for other beneficial insects that help with natural pest control;

Provide privacy and can reduce smell/noise pollution.

If farmers are planting a new native species rich hedgerow it should contain no more than 70% of one species.

The native plants should be of Irish provenance, which are best for biodiversity and help combat the import and spread of pests and disease.

There should be at least 5 plants per metre in a double zig zag pattern, with a native hedgerow tree every 10 to 15m. Whitethorn/hawthorn. Image Source: Ruth Wilson

Farmers are advised that connecting a new hedgerow with existing habitats will make it easier for pollinators and other wildlife to access.

As the hedge laying season ended on March 1 to protect nesting birds, Hedgerows Ireland will resume its training days for hedge laying in the autumn.

However, hedge walks will take place during National Biodiversity Week which takes place from May 17-26.