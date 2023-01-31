Gardaí have confirmed that an investigation is underway following the suspected theft of sheep in the west of Co. Kerry earlier this month.

It is understood that 31 animals in total were taken from the Castlegregory area on the Dingle Peninsula on Thursday, January 19.

In a statement, a garda spokesperson told Agriland that no arrests have yet been made in the case and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area on the day in question, including those who may have dashcam footage, is being asked to contact gardaí.

Gardaí

In other rural crime news, gardaí are treating a fire on a farm in Co. Limerick earlier this month as a suspected case of arson.

The alarm was raised around 8.30p.m on Saturday, January 21 when the blaze broke out in a hay shed.

Emergency services, including six units of the fire brigade, rushed to the scene.

Fire crews from Kilmallock, Cappamore and Charleville were met with a large fire in a barn containing around 1,500 round bales of straw and hay.

Seven large bags of fertiliser were found at the rear of the barn so crews immediately put a fire cover on them to protect them from the blaze.

The fire was contained within the building and was brought under control by the fire crews who left the scene at 1:00p.m. on Sunday (January 22).

According to gardaí, there were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

In a statement to Agriland, Gardaí confirmed that they are “investigating a suspected criminal damage incident by fire which occurred at a premises in Kilmallock, Co. Limerick on January 21, at approximately 8.30p.m”.

“No injuries were reported. There are no arrests at this time. Investigations are ongoing,” the garda spokesperson added.