A tractor and slurry tanker which were stolen from the Scartaglen/Currow area of Co. Kerry earlier in the week have been located in the Keady area of Co. Armagh, An Garda Síochána has confirmed.

The John Deere 7530 tractor and 2,000 gallon Conor slurry tanker with a trailing shoe attached, which were reported stolen on Sunday night (January 8), were located by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

In a statement to Agriland, An Garda Síochána said:

“Gardaí and PSNI officers conducted a joint investigation on both sides of the border, resulting in the recovery of the stolen vehicle in Armagh Town, Co Armagh.

“The investigation into this incident remains ongoing at this time and Gardaí continue to liaise with PSNI officers.”

The stolen tractor and tanker

In a post on Facebook yesterday, the Police Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon stated:

“Armagh Neighbourhood Policing Team in conjunction with the local community and our colleagues in An Garda Síochána were able to locate a stolen tractor and trailer.

“A warrant was obtained and the tractor located in the Keady area with one person currently helping police with our enquiries.”

Source: Police Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Facebook

Following the theft, the farmer who owns the equipment stated that he would offer a reward for information that would lead to the recovery of the equipment, which have the registration 10-CW-243.

A number of possible sightings were reported between Monday and Wednesday, which led to the belief that the tractor and tanker were travelling north.

On Tuesday, a member of the public stated that they saw what they believed to be the stolen tractor being driven in Athlone, Co. Westmeath at approximately 7:30a.m.

Following this, another alleged sighting of the tractor in Ballymahon, Co. Longford was reported almost an hour later.

Alleged sightings of the vehicle in Granard, Co. Longford, Ballinagh, Co. Cavan and Castleblaney, Co. Monaghan were later reported at 9:15a.m, 9:50a.m and 11:40a.m respectively.