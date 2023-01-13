The cost of fertiliser in November was 94% higher than the same month in 2021, the Central Statistics (CSO) has confirmed.

Data published today (Friday, January 13) shows that the agricultural input price index was up 33.4% in the 12 months to November 2022.

The agricultural output price index increased by 25.3% over the same period.

The annual terms of trade fell 6.1% when compared with November 2021.

The input index shows that fertiliser prices rose by 93.9% in the year up to November 2022.

The cost of straight fertiliser increased by 110%, while compound fertilisers were up 88.5%.

Energy prices for farmers rose by 36.6%, with electricity increasing by 63.4% and motor fuels by 29.3%.

The price of feed stuffs was up by 32%; the cost of feed for cattle and pigs both increased by around a third.

There was a 24% jump in the plant protection product prices and seeds were up by almost 14%.

The CSO output index shows that cereal prices increased by 47.5% for November 2022 when compared with November 2021.

The price of milk was up by nearly 40%, pig prices rose by 42.6%, cattle were up by 11.4% and there was a 7% increase in poultry prices.

However, the CSO noted that sheep prices were down by 6.2% compared to November 2021.

On a monthly basis, the agricultural input price index increased marginally (+0.4%) when compared with October 2022.

The November 2022 agricultural output price index was up by 0.8% on the previous month.

The monthly terms of trade increased by 0.4% when compared with October 2022.