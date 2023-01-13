The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) will host hedge laying courses at its Greenmount campus in Co. Antrim on Friday, January 20, and Friday, January 27, 2023.

The one-day courses aim to provide informative introductory lessons on the skills and techniques involved with laying a hedge.

The college warned that places are strictly limited due to the practical nature of the courses, so registration is essential. This can be done through its website.

Robert Beggs, CAFRE technologist, said: “Hedge laying is the traditional method of rejuvenating hedgerows to maximise the shelter and biodiversity opportunities that hedges provide on NI farms.

“Hedges are particularly important due to the low proportion of woodland in Northern Ireland.

“Hedges enhance the appearance of the countryside, maintain our traditional field boundaries and provide a valuable habitat for a variety of plants and animals.”

Hedge laying

CAFRE said that hedge laying should be carried out every 15-30 years and is best-suited to hedges that are 2.4-3.6m tall and have stems that are 50-100mm think at the base.

“Hedge laying involves partially cutting the stems of the hedge plants and laying them uphill at approximately 30°,” it said.

“The hedge produces new growth from the base and the laid stems continue to grow over the medium term.

“This results in a thicker hedge that is better for biodiversity, shelter and is more stock proof.

“Ash or hazel stakes are then driven in at intervals to support the laid hedge.”