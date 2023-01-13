Regularly cleaning the calf shed is important to ensure that the bacteria load placed on calves is kept as low as possible.

The vast majority of calves on Irish farms are bedded using straw and although it is extremely effective, it needs to be topped up and/or completely removed regularly.

Calf shed

Straw is effective at soaking up the moisture present in the environment, but because of this it needs to changed frequently.

Straw is also a very good bedding material for calves as it allows them to nest, which helps with heat loss.

By removing this old material you are reducing the bacterial load placed on the calves.

When farmers or their staff are cleaning out sheds after all the organic material has been removed it can be tempting to wash the shed out with a high-volume hose.

Although it may be tempting and you think you’re further cleaning the shed, you may actually be doing more harm than good.

By using the hose to wash out the shed you are introducing more water and/or moisture to the environment.

There is also the potential of aerosolisation within the shed, which could lead to increased levels of sickness within the calves.

Water

Bacteria cannot survive in a dry environment as they require moisture to survive and increase their numbers.

So by using water to clean out the calf shed you may be aiding some of bacteria you are trying to control by removing the old bedding.

Instead of using water, you should just remove all the old bedding, apply a dusting of lime and then add in fresh bedding.

The use of water in shed may also decrease the temperature of the shed, which in turn then makes the calves colder.

Although the area may look cleaner after water has been used to wash it down, you may have actually increased the amount of bacteria present in the shed.