Guaranteed Irish has today announced the finalists of the Guaranteed Irish Business Awards 2023, including 14 food and drinks companies.

The awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday, March 14 at the Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin and will celebrate Ireland’s leading businesses that support jobs, are committed to local communities, and contribute to Ireland, its people, and its economy.

The second annual awards will recognise and reward the success and resilience of both homegrown and multinational businesses across various sector categories.

Achievement awards including Guaranteed Irish One to Watch; Guaranteed Irish Person of the Year; Brand Activation Champion; Sustainability Champion; and Guaranteed Irish Advocate within a Business will also be presented at the event.

An independent panel of industry leaders from names including Matheson; BioPharmaChem; 30% Club; Viatel; FBD Insurance; IDA Ireland; Bord Bia; Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI); and Design and Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) had the task of shortlisting a total of 122 finalists after whittling down hundreds of entries.

Brid O’Connell CEO Guaranteed Irish said: “The calibre of entries for this year’s awards was remarkable.

“We look forward to celebrating the incredible contribution Guaranteed Irish businesses make to Ireland and international markets, with the continued support of proud title sponsors of the awards, Permanent TSB for a second consecutive year.

“Our inaugural awards were a tremendous success, our nominees and award winners went on to achieve phenomenal success last year, from building brand awareness, to securing investment, and expanding globally.”

Patrick Farrell, director of retail banking at Permanent TSB added: “Permanent TSB is proud to support the Guaranteed Irish Business Awards, celebrating the very best in Irish business while recognising the resilience, determination and innovation that has been shown by so many over the last year.”

Food and Beverage category finalists

Lough Ree Distillery;

Runway 28 Irish Craft Gin;

Jupsy;

Ballyhoura Apple Farm;

Kinsale Mead;

The Clare Jam Company;

Rívesci;

GIY Ireland;

Clonakilty Food Company;

Achill Island Sea Salt;

Gran Gran Foods;

NutriQuick;

Sheridans Cheesemongers;

Hazel Mountain Chocolate.

Also included on the shortlist in the ‘One to Watch’ category are Bo Steel and Charleville Cheese.

Guaranteed Irish

Guaranteed Irish is a national organisation that supports all businesses in Ireland (home-grown and international) that support jobs, communities, and provenance.

The not-for-profit membership network has been championing business based in Ireland since 1974.

The official Guaranteed Irish licenced mark is awarded to businesses based in Ireland that support sustainable jobs, contribute to our local communities, and are committed to Irish provenance.

The organisation currently backs over 2,000 business members, employing 120,000 people across Ireland, generating an annual combined Irish turnover of over €10 billion.