The value of Ireland’s agri-food exports – including food, drink and horticulture products – increased by 22% in 2022, reaching a new record high of €16.7 billion.

That’s according to Bord Bia’s Export Performance and Prospects Report for 2022/2023, which has been published this morning (Wednesday, January 11).

According to Bord Bia, the significant increase of €3 billion in agri-food exports compared to 2021 levels can be attributed to both rising unit prices – due to inflation and rising input costs – as well as an increase in the volume of goods exported.

The volume of exports for beef and dairy both increased, while prepared consumer foods (PCFs) and drinks saw strong performances in terms of export value.

Value added meat and seafood exports, which are categorised under PCFs, reached over €1 billion in export value in 2022. This represented an increase of 30% compared with the previous year, with exports surpassing pre-Covid levels by 23%.

This category, Bord Bia said, represents a vitally important outlet for traditionally lower value cuts.

Agri-food exports by sector

Looking at Irish agri-food exports by sector, Irish dairy exports were valued at €6.8 billion last year, a year-on-year value increase of 33%, or €1.7 billion.

This increase, Bord Bia’s report notes, was driven mainly by Irish butter (up 26% in value) and cheese (up 25% in value).

Dairy is still the largest element of Irish food and drink exports, with over 1.7 million tonnes of product sent to over 130 markets worldwide.

Meat and livestock sector exports saw a value of around €4 billion in 2022, representing a 15%, or €520 million, value increase compared to 2021.

Irish beef exports were the largest contributor to the meat sector, valued at €2.5 billion, an increase of €384 million, or 18%, on 2021 levels.

The value of Irish livestock exports grew by 8% in 2022 to reach an estimated €230 million. There were around 285,000 head of live cattle exported, which represented a 15% year-on-year increase.

In 2022, PCF export value exceeded €3 billion, largely driven by the reopening of foodservices as Covid-19 restrictions lifted in early 2022 across some of the most important markets.

Inflation played a significant role in this value increase, which was up 17% compared to 2021 levels. Volatility in input costs and rising energy prices curtailed new growth opportunities in the UK and European markets, the Bord Bia report states.

Meanwhile, Irish drink exports reached almost €2 billion (up 22% year-on-year) for the first time. North America continues to be the key export market, representing 52% of overall drink exports.

Irish whiskey exports accounted for 60% of the overall value growth last year, with exports of this product valued at almost at €1 billion (up 25% on 2021) for the first time.

Exports of Irish horticulture and cereals surpassed €300 million, with mushrooms, largely destined for the UK, accounting for the largest proportion of this. Cereal exports were valued at €73 million (up 10% on 2021).

Export destinations

In 2022, 34% of Ireland’s total food and drink exports – in value terms – went to international markets, while the EU and UK accounted for 34% and 32% respectively.

The UK remains the largest single country market for Irish food and drink exports, with exports valued at an estimated €5.4 billion in 2022, an increase of 20% on 2021 levels.

In value terms, Irish food and drink exports to the EU increased by 29% to reach €5.7 billion last year, and for international markets (outside the EU and UK), the value increased by 23% to reach €5.6 billion.

Exports to the US increased by almost 40% in 2022 to more than €2 billion.

Bord Bia said that China’s Covid-19 restrictions contributed to a decline in exports to that country. However, growth in the value of exports to the Philippines, India, Malaysia, and Japan offset this decline.

Overall, Ireland’s food and drink exports to Asia increased by 9% in 2022 to €1.5 billion.