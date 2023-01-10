A total of 77 enforcement orders were served on food businesses for breaches of food safety legislation in 2022, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has said.

This represents an increase of 31% on 2021 (59 enforcement orders), following an almost full year of normal food business operations after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

65 closure orders and 12 prohibition orders were issued on food businesses throughout the country last year, the FSAI said.

Food safety issues identified included improper storage of food; a lack of pest control procedures; and a lack of proper temperature control in the storage, preparation and distribution of food, and personal hygiene.

The orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE), sea-fisheries protection officers in the Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA), and FSAI officers.

“Enforcement orders are served on food businesses only when a risk to consumer health has been identified or where there are a number of ongoing breaches of food legislation.

“Food businesses should not be falling short on their legal requirements. They should adhere to food safety regulations at all times.

“It is disappointing that month after month, food inspectors find similar, basic and fundamental breaches of food law,” FSAI chief executive, Dr. Pamela Byrne said.

December 2022

Six closure orders were served during December 2022, of which four were issued under the EU Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation Regulations, 2020:

Ballaghaderreen Grocery Store, Charlestown Road, Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon;

Hole in the Wall (closed area: the kitchen, side preparation areas and storage shed), Blackhorse Avenue, Cabra, Dublin 7;

Casey’s Pub (closed area: kitchen, the store room off the kitchen and the part of the keg/bottle store room used for food production activities; a table with fryers and soup tureen), Raheenagh, Co. Limerick;

The Cosy Corner Outside Catering (closed Area: manufacture and distribution of filled baguettes, sandwiches and wraps for distribution to other premises), The Cosy Corner, Crossroads, Killygordon, Lifford, Co. Donegal.

Two closure orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

The African Shop/Costello Stores, 87 Shandon Street, Co. Cork;

RBK Poultry Limited, Unit E4, Chapelizod Industrial Estate, Chapelizod Road, Dublin 10.

Some of the reasons for the closure orders in December included:

Open bin of uncovered animal (meat) waste were stored outside a premises, within easy access of vermin and pests;

An establishment stored meat considered unfit for human consumption due to putrefaction, foreign body contamination and poor storage conditions;

An unregistered meat food business was operating with no food safety procedures or records to fulfil meat traceability requirements;

A freezer room had been switched off, leading to an interruption to the cold chain with frozen meat haphazardly stored alongside frozen animal by-product waste;

Previous inspection notes such as improving hygiene and cleaning practices were not followed; growth visible within a freezer storing baguettes;

Food workers were not wearing protective clothing when preparing sandwiches, baguettes and wraps;

Rodent droppings noted on packet of foods on sale to the public and in the area where foods were re-packed for sale.

FSAI

The FSAI also published the details of one closure order served by the HSE in November 2022 under the FSAI Act, 1998 on Brambles Deli Café Limited, Wells House and Gardens, Wells, Gorey, Co. Wexford.

The closure order had been subject to an appeal which was subsequently withdrawn, the FSAI said.

Eight prohibition orders (also subject to an appeal which was subsequently withdrawn) were served by the HSE in July 2022 under the EU Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation Regulations, 2020.

The orders related to unauthorised novel foods (CBD products) on the market and were served on Holland and Barrett, Units 5 and 6, Cedar Drive, Dublin Airport Logistics Park, Saint Margarets Road, Saint Margarets.

The FSAI continues to urge all food businesses to adhere to food safety legislation, appropriately train staff to produce, serve and sell food that is safe to eat and ensure premises are adequately pest proofed.