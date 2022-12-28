An Garda Siochána is investigating the theft of a tractor in Co. Kilkenny over Christmas, which was later involved in a collision.

It’s part of an investigation into a number of incidents in the Paulstown area of Co. Kilkenny on Christmas day (Sunday, December 25).

Gardaí received a report of the unauthorised taking of a tractor from farmland in the Ballygurteen area of Paulstown at 8:00p.m on Sunday.

According to gardaí: “The tractor was involved in a single vehicle road traffic collision a short time later.”

Further incidents

In a second separate incident in the Ballygurteen area, gardaí have said that a man aged in his 50s suffered head injuries when he was assaulted by a number of individuals following the attempted unauthorised taking of a car.

The man was taken to St. Lukes Hospital, Kilkenny for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

In a third separate incident in the Ballygurteen area, a man was discovered in an unconscious state with head injuries.

The man, aged in his 60s, was taken to St. Lukes Hospital where his injuries are described as serious.

Two men, both aged in their early 30s, have been arrested in relation to these incidents and are currently detained at Thomastown and Kilkenny garda stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí have said that their investigations are ongoing.

Garda appeal for information

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information that can help with the investigation to come forward.

Any road users who were in the Ballygurteen/Paulstown area of Kilkenny between 8:00p.m and 11:00p.m on Sunday December 25 (Christmas day), and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) is urged to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown garda station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.