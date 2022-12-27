The 3rd Shinrone Tractor Run, which will raise money for worthy causes, will take place on Sunday, January 1.

This year’s chosen charities are the Aisling Murphy Memorial Fund; Clonlisk National School and St Vincent de Paul.

A big turnout is expected on the first day of the New Year and it is hoped to exceed last year’s participation of over 170 tractors. Registration will start at 12:30p.m in Shinrone hall, at a fee of €20.

There is always a novel aspect to the tractor run. In its first year, tractors stopped at Mount St. Joseph, Cistercian College which allowed for stunning aerial photos of tractors in the monastic grounds.

Last year saw the tractors stop at the famous Windswept Farm, at Knockshegowna Hill, again giving the drivers a majestic view of over six counties. This year’s run will not disappoint as drivers will pass Clonlisk National School, visiting the highways and byways of south Offaly, with a surprise in store.

The run attracts all sorts of vehicles from vintage tractors, bikes and cars to the most modern and powerful tractors, not forgetting a 50t dump truck.

In the starter year of 2019, the chosen charity was Embrace Farm with funds of over €6,000 raised and a turnout of over 150 tractors. The tractor run was unfortunately cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year’s chosen charity was Pieta House with a turnout of 170 vehicles and funds raised were over €8,000. This year all roads lead to Shinrone in the hope of raising €10,000.

A massive auction with lots already assigned will include timber, turf, kids’ pedal toys, cattle feed, dog/cat feed and clothing.

They are just a taste of the over 40 lots ready for auction which will take place at 7:00p.m in the Castle Bar. A raffle and kids’ indoor tractor skills course will all be part of the family fun day out with refreshments and food served all day.