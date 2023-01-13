Dairygold Co-Operative Society Ltd. has today (Friday, January 13) announced that Gerard O’Dwyer has been elected as the new vice-chair of its board of directors.

O’Dwyer, a dairy farmer, from Brackile, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick has been a member of the Dairygold board since 2016.

He was part of the Dairygold General Committee since 2014 and the co-op’s Limerick Regional Committee since 2011.

O’Dwyer is also a director and former chair of Munster Bovine Group, director and former chair of Co-operative Animal Health Limited (CAHL) and a director of the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

The farmer is married to Mary and the couple have three children: Gemma; Karen; and Liam.

He holds a diploma in corporate direction (food business) from University College Cork (UCC).

Earlier this month, Dairygold announced that Sean O’Brien was elected as its new chair.

He succeeded John O’Gorman who served as chair of the co-op society for the past five years and recently stepped down having served the maximum term permitted on the board.

Newly elected chair of Dairygold Co-operative Society Ltd., Sean O’Brien. Image: Gerard McCarthy

O’Brien, who is from Midleton, Co. Cork, was elected to the co-op board in December 2020 and has been a member of the East Cork Regional Committee since 2005 and the processor’s general committee since 2010.

He is married to Bernadette and they have six children.

O’Brien is a Nuffield scholar, holds a diploma in corporate direction (food business), a business degree from University College Cork (UCC) and recently completed the Dairygold Sustainability Training Programme.