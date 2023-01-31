The Revenue Commissioners has decided to extend the deadline for claims under the government’s Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS).

The deadline for claims which relate to the September 2022 claim period had been due to fall today (Tuesday, January 31).

However, the decision by Revenue means that farmers and rural businesses will now be able to make a claim in February.

The TBESS, which was announced in Budget 2023, offers supports to certain businesses which have experienced an increase of 50% or more in their electricity or gas unit price in the reference period for the months of September 2022 to February 2023.

Businesses that meet this criteria can claim up to 40% of the increase in their energy bills back via the scheme.

The increase in energy bills must be between the claim period and the reference period, which corresponds to the same month in the previous year.

There is a €10,000 limit to the total payments that a qualifying business can claim per month. Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath welcomed the announcement by Revenue to extend the deadline for TBESS claims.

“Following careful consideration, the Revenue Commissioners have announced the extension of this deadline.

“This move will enable businesses to make a claim under TBESS in February for September 2022. I welcome the decision taken by Revenue Commissioners.

“It is important that we give businesses adequate opportunity to submit their claims under the scheme.

“The government will make a decision in the coming weeks on the future of the TBESS scheme along with all the other cost of living measures that are due to expire at the end of February,” the minister added.