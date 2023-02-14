Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue will travel to New Zealand as the government has announced the biggest ever St. Patrick’s Day Programme today (Tuesday, February 14).
The minister will visit Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch as part of this year’s programme to promote Ireland and Irish interests around the world.
A total of 36 representatives of the state will bring Ireland’s message to 74 cities in 44 countries, reaching out to partner governments and Irish communities on every continent.
The St. Patrick’s Day Programme will also see both Ministers of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Martin Heydon visit Korea, and Senator Pippa Hackett travel to Kenya and Tanzania.
St. Patrick’s Day offers an “unmatched opportunity” to promote Ireland abroad, and is an important part of the government’s “Global Ireland” strategy to promote Ireland as an outstanding location to live, visit, work, invest in, trade with, and study.
St. Patrick’s Day
This year, St. Patrick’s Day will mark “100 Years of Ireland in the World”, a century of the country’s engagement as an active member of the international community in the promotion of democracy, peace and security.
Ministers will acknowledge a number of important milestones which occur this year: The centenary of Ireland’s joining the League of Nations, the 50th anniversary of Ireland’s accession to the then EEC, and the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
The ministerial programme will celebrate Ireland’s heritage and renew its links with Ireland’s global Diaspora and business leaders.
The objectives for the 2023 programme are as follows:
- On its 25th anniversary, to reiterate our support for consolidating the achievements of the Good Friday Agreement;
- Emphasise the importance and value of our membership of the European Union on the 50th anniversary of our accession to the European Communities;
- Re-affirm Ireland’s steadfast commitment to the people of Ukraine;
- Connect with Irish communities overseas and emphasise the importance of our Diaspora;
- Build further on relationships with key political leaders, business leaders, decision makers, influencers and stakeholders across the world;
- Celebrate Ireland’s contemporary and traditional arts, culture and heritage;
- Promote Ireland as a great place to live, visit, work, invest in, trade with, and study.
The following visits will take place as part of the St. Patrick’s Day programme:
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar US – Washington Tánaiste Micheál Martin US – New York, Boston Minister Eamon Ryan Singapore & China -Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai Minister Michael McGrath US – Chicago & Toronto Minister Paschal Donohoe Germany – Frankfurt, Cologne, Berlin Minister Simon Coveney Australia – Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra, Perth Minister Norma Foley US – Philadelphia Minister Catherine Martin US – Los Angeles, San Diego Minister Darragh O’Brien US – Atlanta & Savannah Minister Heather Humphreys UK – London & England Minister Charlie McConalogue New Zealand – Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch Minister Roderic O’Gorman India – Delhi, Mumbai, & Bangladesh – Dhaka Minister Stephen Donnelly Canada Minister Simon Harris US – San Francisco & Canada -Vancouver Chief Whip & Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton US – Miami & Mexico Minister of State Peter Burke Italy & Holy See Minister of State Sean Fleming Brazil Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan Thailand & Indonesia Minister of State Ossian Smyth Belgium & Netherlands Minister of State Josepha Madigan UAE & Qatar Minister of State Niall Collins Malaysia & Philippines Minister of State Jack Chambers Japan Minister of State Senator Pippa Hackett Kenya & Tanzania Minister of State Martin Heydon Korea Minister of State Anne Rabbitte South Africa – Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town Minister of State Neale Richmond Spain & Portugal Minister of State Joe O’Brien Poland Minister of State Kieran O’Donnell Croatia & Slovenia Minister of State Malcolm Noonan Austria & Slovakia & Czechia & Romania Minister of State Dara Calleary France – Paris, Strasbourg, Lyon Minister of State Thomas Byrne US – Austin Dallas & Texas Minister of State Jennifer Carroll MacNeill UK -Edinburgh, Cardiff, Liverpool Minister of State James Browne Cyprus & Jordan Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl Lebanon Cathaoirleach Jerry Buttimer Sierra Leone & Liberia Attorney General Rossa Fanning SC Argentina & Chile