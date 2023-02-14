Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue will travel to New Zealand as the government has announced the biggest ever St. Patrick’s Day Programme today (Tuesday, February 14).

The minister will visit Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch as part of this year’s programme to promote Ireland and Irish interests around the world.

A total of 36 representatives of the state will bring Ireland’s message to 74 cities in 44 countries, reaching out to partner governments and Irish communities on every continent.

The St. Patrick’s Day Programme will also see both Ministers of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Martin Heydon visit Korea, and Senator Pippa Hackett travel to Kenya and Tanzania.

St. Patrick’s Day offers an “unmatched opportunity” to promote Ireland abroad, and is an important part of the government’s “Global Ireland” strategy to promote Ireland as an outstanding location to live, visit, work, invest in, trade with, and study.

St. Patrick’s Day

This year, St. Patrick’s Day will mark “100 Years of Ireland in the World”, a century of the country’s engagement as an active member of the international community in the promotion of democracy, peace and security.

Ministers will acknowledge a number of important milestones which occur this year: The centenary of Ireland’s joining the League of Nations, the 50th anniversary of Ireland’s accession to the then EEC, and the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The ministerial programme will celebrate Ireland’s heritage and renew its links with Ireland’s global Diaspora and business leaders.

The objectives for the 2023 programme are as follows:

On its 25th anniversary, to reiterate our support for consolidating the achievements of the Good Friday Agreement;

Emphasise the importance and value of our membership of the European Union on the 50 th anniversary of our accession to the European Communities;

Re-affirm Ireland's steadfast commitment to the people of Ukraine;

Connect with Irish communities overseas and emphasise the importance of our Diaspora;

Build further on relationships with key political leaders, business leaders, decision makers, influencers and stakeholders across the world;

Celebrate Ireland’s contemporary and traditional arts, culture and heritage;

Promote Ireland as a great place to live, visit, work, invest in, trade with, and study.