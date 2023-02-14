Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue will travel to New Zealand as the government has announced the biggest ever St. Patrick’s Day Programme today (Tuesday, February 14).

The minister will visit Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch as part of this year’s programme to promote Ireland and Irish interests around the world.

A total of 36 representatives of the state will bring Ireland’s message to 74 cities in 44 countries, reaching out to partner governments and Irish communities on every continent.

The St. Patrick’s Day Programme will also see both Ministers of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Martin Heydon visit Korea, and Senator Pippa Hackett travel to Kenya and Tanzania.

St. Patrick’s Day offers an “unmatched opportunity” to promote Ireland abroad, and is an important part of the government’s “Global Ireland” strategy to promote Ireland as an outstanding location to live, visit, work, invest in, trade with, and study.

St. Patrick’s Day

This year, St. Patrick’s Day will mark “100 Years of Ireland in the World”, a century of the country’s engagement as an active member of the international community in the promotion of democracy, peace and security. 

Ministers will acknowledge a number of important milestones which occur this year: The centenary of Ireland’s joining the League of Nations, the 50th anniversary of Ireland’s accession to the then EEC, and the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The ministerial programme will celebrate Ireland’s heritage and renew its links with Ireland’s global Diaspora and business leaders.

The objectives for the 2023 programme are as follows:

  • On its 25th anniversary, to reiterate our support for consolidating the achievements of the Good Friday Agreement;
  • Emphasise the importance and value of our membership of the European Union on the 50th anniversary of our accession to the European Communities;
  • Re-affirm Ireland’s steadfast commitment to the people of Ukraine;
  • Connect with Irish communities overseas and emphasise the importance of our Diaspora; 
  • Build further on relationships with key political leaders, business leaders, decision makers, influencers and stakeholders across the world;
  • Celebrate Ireland’s contemporary and traditional arts, culture and heritage;
  • Promote Ireland as a great place to live, visit, work, invest in, trade with, and study.

The following visits will take place as part of the St. Patrick’s Day programme:

TaoiseachLeo VaradkarUS – Washington
TánaisteMicheál MartinUS – New York, Boston
MinisterEamon RyanSingapore & China -Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai
MinisterMichael McGrathUS – Chicago & Toronto
MinisterPaschal DonohoeGermany –  Frankfurt, Cologne, Berlin
MinisterSimon CoveneyAustralia – Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra, Perth
MinisterNorma FoleyUS – Philadelphia
MinisterCatherine MartinUS – Los Angeles, San Diego
MinisterDarragh O’BrienUS – Atlanta & Savannah  
MinisterHeather HumphreysUK – London & England
MinisterCharlie McConalogueNew Zealand – Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch
MinisterRoderic O’GormanIndia – Delhi, Mumbai, & Bangladesh – Dhaka
MinisterStephen DonnellyCanada
MinisterSimon HarrisUS – San Francisco & Canada -Vancouver
Chief Whip & Minister of StateHildegarde NaughtonUS –  Miami & Mexico
Minister of StatePeter BurkeItaly & Holy See
Minister of StateSean FlemingBrazil
Minister of StatePatrick O’DonovanThailand & Indonesia
Minister of StateOssian SmythBelgium & Netherlands
Minister of StateJosepha MadiganUAE & Qatar
Minister of StateNiall CollinsMalaysia & Philippines
Minister of StateJack ChambersJapan
Minister of StateSenator Pippa HackettKenya & Tanzania
Minister of StateMartin HeydonKorea
Minister of StateAnne RabbitteSouth Africa – Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town
Minister of StateNeale RichmondSpain & Portugal
Minister of StateJoe O’BrienPoland
Minister of StateKieran O’DonnellCroatia & Slovenia
Minister of StateMalcolm NoonanAustria & Slovakia & Czechia & Romania
Minister of StateDara CallearyFrance – Paris, Strasbourg, Lyon
Minister of StateThomas ByrneUS – Austin Dallas & Texas
Minister of StateJennifer Carroll MacNeillUK -Edinburgh, Cardiff, Liverpool
Minister of StateJames BrowneCyprus & Jordan
Ceann ComhairleSeán Ó FearghaílLebanon
CathaoirleachJerry ButtimerSierra Leone & Liberia
Attorney GeneralRossa Fanning SCArgentina & Chile
