An Garda Síochána has urged members of the public to be vigilant of romance fraud, which happens all year round, not just around Valentine’s Day (February 14).

The public has been reminded to be wary of online relationships, especially when asked for money or to invest in a scheme or business. In 2022, 70% of all victims of romance fraud were female.

A total of €5.9 million has been stolen in romance fraud since 2019, including €1.9 million last year which is up 23% on the previous year, according to An Garda Síochána.

There is an ever increasing link between romance fraud and investment. Romance fraudsters may try to get their victims to send them money using the following excuses:

To cover the cost of travelling to see the victim;

For emergency medical expenses, customs duties or other bills;

A business opportunity which would see the victim make a quick profit.

An Garda Síochána works closely with the EU Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation, Europol to disrupt the activities of romance scammers, as well as monitoring dating sites for this activity.

Romance fraud

Case studies

A female pensioner contacted Gardaí to report that she had lost €100,000 after she met a man on a dating app who claimed to be working abroad and needed the money;

A female in her late 40’s contacted Gardaí to report that she was at the loss of €27,000, as a result of meeting a male through social media. She believed she was in a romantic relationship and sent money to an account as she thought the scammer was moving to Ireland to start a life with her;

A male in his 40’s reported that he befriended a female online. He forwarded €20,000 to the female after he was convinced to deal in cryptocurrency;

A female in her 20’s believed she was in contact with a male online who stated he was in Yemen. She forwarded €4,500 to this person to assist them in travelling to Ireland.

What are the signs?

Romance fraudsters will:

Try to move communications away from dating websites. They suggest that you move to instant messaging, text or phone calls instead;

Ask a lot of personal questions;

Avoid answering personal questions about themselves. The details that they do tell you seem made up or do not reflect reality;

Try to establish a bond quickly. For example, they may give you an endearing pet name e.g. baby, darling, etc.;

Ask for financial help. They may tell you about money problems in the hope that you will offer to help;

Ask you to invest in a fraudulent scheme or business;

Never meet you in person. They will present obstacles and may go as far as making arrangements and cancelling them at the last minute.

What can you do?