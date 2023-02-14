A Belfast man has been convicted of one charge of causing unnecessary suffering to three pigs and one charge of slaughtering an animal against law requirements.

36-year-old Vasile Roma of Ravenswood Crescent, Belfast, pleaded guilty at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court and was fined £415 plus a £15 offender levy yesterday (Monday, February 13).

The case arose after the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) stopped a vehicle containing three pig carcasses and reported the matter to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Charges

Soma was convicted of one charge of, by reason of an act or failure to act by him caused unnecessary suffering to three pigs and he knew or ought to reasonably have known that the act or failure to act would have that effect, or was likely to do so.

This offence was contrary to Section 4(1) of the Welfare of Animals Act (Northern Ireland) 2011.

He was also convicted of one charge of, that he did slaughter, cause to be slaughtered or permitted an animal to be slaughtered, in a manner that contravened the requirements of the Welfare of Animals at the Time of Killing Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2014.

The offence was contrary to Regulation 23 of the Welfare of Animals at the Time of Killing Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2014.

DAERA said that it gives high priority to the welfare of animals and operates a vigorous enforcement policy to ensure full compliance of regulatory requirements.

Any breaches, it said, are investigated thoroughly and offenders prosecuted as necessary.