Exporters of Irish whiskey are looking to expand and explore opportunities in the Chinese market during a trade mission to the Asian country.

The Irish Whiskey Association is one of 72 EU business delegates visiting China as part of an EU agri-trade mission.

The trade mission is focusing on EU food and drink products recognised as a geographical indication (GI). Irish whiskey is one of 96 EU GIs that currently have this status in the Chinese market.

According to Bord Bia figures, the value of Irish whiskey exports to China have increased by 247% in the past five years – representing a total monetary value of over €4 million in 2023.

Representatives from the Irish Whiskey Association will meet with importers, distributors and marketers to promote the product, and to learn more about the Chinese drinks market.

Currently, international spirits represents about 2% – or €2.5 billion – of the total alcohol consumed in China.

However, that market share is expected to grow quickly in years to come. Whiskey is the fastest growing category among international spirits in China. The association said this “bodes well” for the Irish product.

Today (Monday, April 29), a delegation from the association is in the Chinese capital Beijing as part of a politically focused delegation, which will meet with Chinese counterparts to speak about the “value of intellectual property rights” and the GI system.

A number of Irish whiskies were selected for exhibition at the Anuga Select China trade fair, an international food and beverage exhibition in China coinciding with the trade mission.

Commenting on the mission, Simon Fay, business acceleration director with Irish Distillers, said: “The continued acceleration of Irish whiskey in Asian markets in recent years, including China, highlights the future potential of Irish whiskey, with more consumers getting to know and love our portfolio.

“Opportunities such as this trade mission provide vital support for the [product] in building awareness of the category’s reputation for quality, taste, craft and innovation,” Fay added.