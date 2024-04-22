EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski is joined by 72 business delegates this week in a visit to Shanghai, China to facilitate European agricultural food and beverage exports.

The focus of the visit, which began on April 21 and will continue until April 26, is to expand the presence of EU products in the Chinese market.

Opportunities and problems in exporting to the Chinese market were discussed on the first day of the delegation.

Commissioner Wojciechowski said that improving market access for safe, sustainable and high-quality meat products is a “key priority” during his visit.

Business representatives from the following sectors are in attendance this week:

Meat products;

Dairy

Fruits and vegetables;

Commodities such as grains, oilseeds and animal feed, pet food;

Olive oil and vegetable oils;

Infant food and baby milk powder;

Chocolate, cereals and pasta;

Confectionery and bakery;

Wines, beer and spirits;

Geographical indication products.

Business delegates from Ireland include: Bord Bia; Butlers Chocolates UC; ABP Food Group; and the Irish Whiskey Association.

The European Commission’s presence will also be made at Anuga Select China fair with an EU pavilion.

This is a leading international food and beverage exhibition in southern China, running from Wednesday, April 24 to Friday, April 26.

It will showcase an array of products representing the entire food and beverage industry chain, and will include engaging forums and events for visitors.

The programme of the business delegation will provide the representatives of the European agricultural food sector with a platform to discover the Chinese market.

The visit to China will concentrate on providing market intelligence in the food and beverage sector, business-related activities, as well as retail and site visits.

It will also allow delegators to make direct business contacts both in Shanghai and Shenzen, which can be formed mainly at the Anuga Select China fair.