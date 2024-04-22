Lisavaird Co-Op has announced further support for its suppliers by approving a rebate of €15/t on all ruminant compound feed purchases made during March and April.

This is in addition to the Carbery Group’s announcement of a 5c/L payment on all March milk volumes.

Carbery chair, Cormac O’Keefe, who is also the Lisavaird Co-Op Chairman announced the €3 million Carbery weather support fund at the recent board meeting of Carbery Group.

Lisavaird’s rebate program, coupled with Carbery’s increased support to milk suppliers, aims to provide financial relief to farmers who have been affected by adverse weather conditions in West Cork.

Lisavaird Co-Op CEO Martin Dineen said: “During times of adversity, it is crucial that we come together to support one another.

“Lisavaird Co-Op is proud to stand alongside our farmers, and we hope that this rebate program provides some relief during these challenging times.”

Carbery chair, and chair of Lisavaird Co-Op’s board, Cormac O’Keeffe said: “We recognise the significant challenges facing farmers due to adverse weather conditions, and we are committed to providing practical support wherever possible”.

The Carbery group increased its base milk price by 1c/L for March supplies.

If this decision is replicated across the four west Co. Cork co-ops of Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, this will result in an average milk price of 42.19c/L, including VAT.

The average milk price is an increase from the 41.67c/L average price for February milk.

This includes the group’s ‘FutureProof’ sustainability bonus (paid at a maximum of 1c/L for suppliers who fulfil the relevant criteria) and stability fund support of 1c/L.

Lisavaird Co-Op has been “actively involved” in other relief efforts, including connecting farmers in need of silage with neighbouring farms holding surplus fodder.

It has also been using the newly announced fodder transport scheme to top up any farm’s having trouble sourcing fodder.