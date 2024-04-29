In the past 12 months, 5,180 bovine tuberculosis (TB) herds were restricted, compared to 4,605 in the previous 12-month period, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has said.

This represents an increase of 575 TB herds, or 12.48%, according to the minister who said he is “acutely aware of the emotional and financial trauma associated with a TB breakdown for farmers”.

As of April 21, 2024, on a 12-month rolling basis, herd incidence is 5.06% compared to 4.45% at the same time in 2023, according to figures provided by the minister to Fine Gael TD for Kildare North, Bernard Durkan.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s (DAFM) TB statistical figures for 2023, the number of herds restricted, the herd incidence, and the number of reactors by county can be found below. Regional veterinary offices (RVOs) Herds restricted in 2023 Herd incidence Number of reactors Carlow 42 3.54% 144 Cavan 222 4.79% 1,171 Clare 193 3.33% 1,084 Cork north 430 8.16% 2,898 Cork south 377 6.87% 2,916 Donegal 164 3.36% 524 Dublin 37 11.25% 181 Galway 263 2.54% 1,148 Kerry 269 4.40% 1,758 Kildare 102 6.09% 375 Kilkenny 202 7.25% 1,396 Laois 200 7.67% 1,273 Leitrim 79 2.83% 256 Limerick 210 4.18% 1,422 Longford 120 5.23% 476 Louth 77 6.65% 360 Mayo 158 1.91% 525 Meath 290 7.93% 1,669 Monaghan 274 6.78% 1,445 Offaly 166 5.87% 598 Roscommon 193 3.80% 525 Sligo 109 3.35% 374 Tipperary north 199 6.48% 1,301 Tipperary south 176 5.76% 1,116 Waterford 79 4.03% 517 Westmeath 159 5.58% 473 Wexford 182 6.56% 945 Wicklow east 107 11.61% 1,197 Wicklow west 93 19.83% 834 Total 2023 5,172 4.94% 28,901 Total 2022 4,577 4.31% 23,393 Difference 595 0.63% 5,508 Source: DAFM

In 2021, there were 4,675 herds restricted with a herd incidence of 4.33% and 20,931 reactors in total. The number of reactors fell from 22,614 in 2020 when 4,753 herds were restricted and herd incidence stood at 4.38%.

In comparison, the number of reactors stood at 17,491 in 2018, with a herd incidence of 3.51% and 3,874 herds restricted. In the following year, the number of reactors fell to 17,058, while herd incidence grew to 3.72% with 4,060 herds restricted.

TB eradication

In response to a parliamentary question from Deputy Durkan, Minister McConalogue said that TB is a “challenging disease to control and eradicate”, however, he said he is committed to making “real progress” in eradicating TB.

However, the impact of cattle-to-cattle transmission and the steps necessary to reduce this still remain to be addressed and until that is done, current levels of TB in the national herd will not be reduced, the minister said.

Ireland’s TB Eradication Programme is guided by national and international scientific research and advice. A “large body” of peer-reviewed research has been conducted into the spread of TB in Ireland and the risks underlying its transmission, he said.

This research, according to Minister McConalogue has found that the principal causes of TB introduction and spread include the following:

Movement of infected cattle with undetected infection;

Residual infection in cattle previously exposed to TB;

Spread across farm boundaries from infected cattle to uninfected cattle;

Indirect spread through other biosecurity breaches, and/or;

Spread from infected badgers to uninfected cattle.

This research has recently been reviewed by the Bovine TB Stakeholder Forum – Scientific Working Group which comprises a panel of internationally recognised experts in TB research, the minister said.

Whilst significant progress has been made some areas of the programme, he said there are other areas, particularly in the context of-cattle to-cattle spread, where similar progress has not been made due to lack of stakeholder engagement.

As the spread of this disease is “multifactorial”, Minister McConalogue told Deputy Durkan that TB is “being fought on many fronts” in Ireland.

“The TB programme in each county focuses on factors including wildlife, how disease is spread in the area, contiguous programmes, gamma interferon testing, cleansing and disinfection, testing compliance and swift isolation and removal of reactors.

“Each TB outbreak is investigated by a veterinary inspector to identify the source of infection.

“In the case of every outbreak involving two or more standard reactors, there is a veterinary visit to advise the herdowner on how to eliminate infection and measures necessary to help reduce the risk of recurrence.

“Emphasis is placed on the biosecurity measures a farmer can take to reduce risks on their farm, and when buying in animals,” Minister McConalogue said.