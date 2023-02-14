The agricultural input price index has increased by 35.1% last year, while the output price index rose by 26.7%, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Fertiliser prices were up by 122.9% in 2022 when compared with the previous year, followed by increases in the cost of energy (+42.3%) and feeding stuffs (+29.5%).

Output prices on the other hand for milk, cereals and cattle were 44,5%; 40.6; and 17.2% higher respectively last year than in 2021, CSO figures published today (Tuesday, February 14) show.

Image: CSO

The annual terms of trade fell by 6.2% in 2022, while in December the monthly terms of trade rose by 7.2% when compared with November last year.

Output prices had been relatively stable since the middle of 2022 but rose again by 6.3% in December when compared to November 2022, while the input price index was down by 0.9%.

Energy (-9.2%) and fertiliser prices (-0.8%) declined in December, while the cost of feeding stuffs rose (+1.2%). In terms of output prices, cattle (+6.7%) and milk prices (+10.1%) were up, while crop output prices fell (-1.7%).

Image: CSO

Comparing December 2022 with December 2021, the agricultural input price index was up 27.6% while the output price index was up 30.2%, resulting in an increase of 2.0% in the annual terms of trade.

CSO livestock survey

Cattle numbers fell by 97,500 (-1.5%) to 6,551,800 in December, while the number of dairy cows rose slightly to 1.51 million (+0.3%). Other cow numbers dropped by 27,900 (-3.1%) when compared to December 2021.

The total number of cattle aged between one and two years grew by 34,500 (+2.0%), while cattle aged two years and over (excluding cows and bulls) rose by 5,200 (+1.6%). Male cattle numbers under one year dropped by 81,700 (-8.1%).

pig sector pigmeat, McConalogue pig animal protein Work Permits Bord Bia IFA Pig farmers advised to engage with banks due to difficulties in the sector.

CSO figures show that pig numbers fell by 8.4% to 1,570,400, its lowest level since 2016. Falling by 12.6%, the number of breeding pigs in the country (127,500) is now at its lowest level since December 1988.

The number of non-breeding pigs dropped by 8.0% with the largest decline in the “non-breeding pigs less than 20 kg” category (-63,800), the CSO livestock survey for December 2022 states.

Sheep numbers rose by 2,800 (+0.1%) to 4,029,100 compared to December 2021, according to provisional estimates. The number of breeding sheep fell by 43,500 (-1.6%) while the number of other sheep rose by 46,300 (+3.7%).

CSO FERTILISER INPUT AND OUTPUT PRICES