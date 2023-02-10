MEP Colm Markey has stated that he is “very concerned” to hear that some fertiliser retailers may be selling product for historically high rates that do not reflect the true market prices.

Speaking to Agriland, the midlands, north west MEP said he was “central” in drafting a resolution that looks to prevent this problem, which will be voted on in the European Parliament next Thursday (February 16).

The resolution includes proposals that aim to ensure product is sold at true market prices and that sellers do not take advantage of farmers.

He added that the resolution also addresses the need for competition in the market, to drive prices back down and ensure the availability of additional supply.

“I certainly have highlighted a concern that fertiliser that was bought last autumn could dictate a price for the coming spring and may not sell at the current price.

“I have seen this week significant figures in Germany for instance, prices have taken a significant drop in the last couple of months and that hasn’t necessarily been reflected on the ground and we have to make sure that it is,” he stated.

His comments come shortly after concerns were voiced by the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA), following reports that a number of retailers have been refusing to provide farmers with quotes for specific quantities of fertiliser.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack labelled this situation “an unacceptable hedge position being taken at the expense of farmers”, and called for it to come to an end.

Speaking about Ireland’s fertiliser needs down the line, MEP Markey told Agriland that a plan needs to be made.

“We need to ensure that in the longer term we wean ourselves off from over-dependency on chemical fertiliser and look at alternative options, particularly in a grass based scenario where clover and things like that could play a significant role.

“That is going to take time though and in the shorter term we need to be able to secure enough fertiliser and we need to be sure we’re getting that for the true market price,” he stated.

Markey along with some of his fellow MEPs drafted the proposal which went to the EU Parliament’s committee on agriculture. In addition, he put forward a number of amendments to the documents, which were supported.

“That will now go forward to the full plenary session next week and it’s something we are looking to get progressed on soon,” he concluded.