Free stock-ram genotyping will be made available to 17 hill groups by Sheep Ireland following positive responses from hill breeding groups in relation to genotyping.

With the introduction of the new Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS), sheep farms are required to buy genotyped rams.

Hill farmers can buy a lowland four- and five-star ram, or have the option of buying a sire-verified hill ram.

In a statement released today (Friday, February 10) Sheep Ireland said:

“We have been in contact with all the hill breeding groups in the country and have received quite positive responses to genotyping and what it can deliver for their groups and the hill sector nationally.

“Sheep Ireland has decided to ensure all hill ram breeding groups get an equal opportunity for a positive individual outcome from the start of the new SIS, by offering free stock-ram genotyping to all group members across the 17 hill groups.

“It is thought with this incentive that breeding groups will develop a bank of stock ram DNA that will act as a base for breed authentication, breed improvement, and lead to a much needed flock book development within these groups.”

Requirements

In order to avail of this free opportunity, three conditions must be met.

These are:

The ram has to be born in 2021 or any year previous The ram has to be born in 2021 or any year previous Breeders must be the current owner of the ram and must be a member of one of the chosen 17 groups.

The 17 groups are as follows: