The Allen Wylie memorial vintage tractor run in remembrance of a well known farmer and agricultural contractor who was always willing to help people in need, will take place in Letterkenny on Saturday, May 11, followed by a charity auction.

Registration will take place on the day at 10:00a.m behind the Clanree Hotel, with the charity auction taking place at 11:30a.m. The tractor run will then get underway at 12:30p.m.

The entry fee is €20/vehicle, with all funds raised going to the Good & New cancer bus.

The bus provides free transport from Donegal to Galway to people affected by cancer. It doesn’t receive any funding from the Irish Cancer Society, the HSE or the government.

Allen was renowned for his fundraising prowess, raising well over €100,000 for charity from 2010 to 2018 through eight Wylie tractor runs.

The organisers of this year’s event said that he will always be remembered as a genuine down to earth and kind-hearted man whose wish was that his family continue on with the charity journey but that the next tractor run would focus on vintage machinery.

Allen’s family encouraged people to grant that wish and go out in force to display their vintage tractors for the event.

They said the oldest tractor taking part to date is 65-years-old, but they expect older tractors to turn up on the day.

Those who don’t have vintage tractors are welcome to bring along newer models, they said.