Credit unions are warning members to be aware of a phishing scam where they could receive a text message or phone call from a “fraudster” warning them that their account has been “put on hold or locked”.

The Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU) has today (Friday, February 10) urged members not to share any account details via a text or with callers.

The organisation said:

“The ILCU would like to emphasise that credit unions will never contact an individual member by phone, text, or email asking them to click a link to verify their account or give personal account details over the phone.

“If a member of the public does receive such a call, text message, or email they are advised not to give any account details to the caller or to click on the link under any circumstances.”

Advertisement

The ILCU said the current phishing scam involves a “fraudster sending a text message or making a phone call claiming to be from a credit union and informing the recipient that their credit union account has been “put on hold or locked”.

Credit unions warning

According to the organisation the fraudster then asks the person to click a link to a cloned credit union website and enter their personal details to verify their account, or provide their personal details directly over the phone to them.

The ILCU first issued a warning to members about the scam on February, 2. It has repeatedly advised their members that if they have any doubt about the authenticity of any message they receive in relation to their credit union account they should contact their local credit union directly and speak to a member of staff. ILCU has advised members on how to avoid phishing scams

The organisation has also issued general information to members on how to avoid scams and unauthorised activity on their accounts.

According to the ILCU: