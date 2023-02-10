Credit unions are warning members to be aware of a phishing scam where they could receive a text message or phone call from a “fraudster” warning them that their account has been “put on hold or locked”.
The Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU) has today (Friday, February 10) urged members not to share any account details via a text or with callers.
The organisation said:
“The ILCU would like to emphasise that credit unions will never contact an individual member by phone, text, or email asking them to click a link to verify their account or give personal account details over the phone.
“If a member of the public does receive such a call, text message, or email they are advised not to give any account details to the caller or to click on the link under any circumstances.”
The ILCU said the current phishing scam involves a “fraudster sending a text message or making a phone call claiming to be from a credit union and informing the recipient that their credit union account has been “put on hold or locked”.
Credit unions warning
According to the organisation the fraudster then asks the person to click a link to a cloned credit union website and enter their personal details to verify their account, or provide their personal details directly over the phone to them.
The ILCU first issued a warning to members about the scam on February, 2. It has repeatedly advised their members that if they have any doubt about the authenticity of any message they receive in relation to their credit union account they should contact their local credit union directly and speak to a member of staff.
The organisation has also issued general information to members on how to avoid scams and unauthorised activity on their accounts.
According to the ILCU:
- If somebody contacts you out of the blue offering you money or an easy way to make money, it is probably too good to be true.
- Do not assume an email, call or text is genuine because someone has basic information like your name or address.
- Fraudsters are very good at making e-mails look genuine, and have been known to set up elaborate and convincing dummy websites.
- You should not provide personal information about yourself or agree to send money until you are satisfied that the firm you are dealing with is authorised.
- Be careful of contact that appears to be from your bank or credit union requesting verification account numbers and passwords. Banks and credit unions will never request your full personal access code or password.
- If you have previously been a victim of a scam then it is more likely that you will be targeted again.
- If something does not feel right, it probably is not. Take your time to think things through and do not feel pressured into making a decision that you might later regret.