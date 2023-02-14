Fine Gael is hosting a one-day conference in Co. Galway next week focusing on the future of the farming industry.

The party’s National Agriculture, Food and Rural Development (NAFRD) Forum, which was established last year, is organising the event for Thursday, February 23, at the Ard Rí Hotel in Tuam.

The conference will kick off at 8:00p.m.

The party said that the conference is a “unique opportunity” for farmers to lead the discussion and engage with Fine Gael on innovative solutions, as well as the challenges they face.

A number of Fine Gael politicians will speak at the event on issues relating to rural development, agriculture, food production, climate, and rural employment.

Speakers will include Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys; Minister of State for new market development, farm safety, and research and development Martin Heydon; and MEP Maria Walsh.

The conference will also hear from Galway business owner Siobhan Lawless, owner of The Foods of Athenry; and Stephen Hannon, mart manager of Aurivo Livestock Mart in Balla, Co. Mayo.

Commenting ahead of the event, Minister Humphreys said: “There has never been a more important time to be discussing issues such as the future and sustainability of our farming sector.

“This conference will bring a range of different voices to the table as we discuss how we can work together to continue to deliver for rural Ireland.”

Minister Heydon remarked: “Agriculture is at the heart of rural communities across western counties. Driven primarily by suckler and sheep farms, it is critical to supporting employment and preserving a unique landscape.

“This conference is an important opportunity to hear from them and local businesses on improving farm incomes and developing new income streams while also addressing environmental priorities and social issues like generational renewal,” Minister Heydon added.

Aurivo Livestock mart manager Stephen Hannon said: “I look forward to giving my views on the importance of the livestock marts in rural Ireland and the contribution the marts make to local towns and the local economy and also, the employment they give to part-time farmers.”

Siobhan Lawless, owner of The Foods of Athenry, will share her story of how the business evolved.

The Foods of Athenry operates out of a 30,000ft2 bakery and warehouse space. It specialises in a range of free-form bakery products that are sold domestically and internationally.

Lawless said: “I’m eager to share my story and engage with farmers at the conference.”