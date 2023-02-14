19 food facilities and businesses across the country are to be presented with food safety assurance accreditation awards.

The voluntary accreditation scheme, run by Food Safety Professionals Association, recognises that excellent standards are in place to safeguard public health.

The organisation, established in 2007, works to maintain and improve standards of food safety advice, training and education opportunities in the Irish food industry.

Food safety

The premises, across a broad spectrum of sectors, underwent rigorous independent auditing against Irish food safety standards, underpinned by legislation, and achieved excellence in hygiene.

The full list of premises are as follows:

Carambola Kidz, Limerick;

Children’s University Hospital, Temple Street – Catering and Household Department, Dublin;

Children’s University Hospital, Temple Street – Special Feeds Unit, Dublin;

Clontarf Hospital (The Incorporated Orthopaedic Hospital of Ireland) – Catering Department, Dublin;

Galanta Foods Ltd., Dublin;

Kelly Bros Meats Ltd., Clondalkin, Dublin;

Mora Foods Ltd. and The Innovative Dough Company by Mora Foods Ltd., Dublin (2 companies);

Munster Technological University (MTU) Cork – Department of Tourism and Hospitality, Co. Cork;

National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street, Dublin;

National Rehabilitation Hospital, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin;

O’Donnell’s Bakery, Lahey, Co. Donegal;

Rotunda Hospital, Dublin;

South Tipperary Health Service Catering Department, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary;

St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown and Raheny, Dublin (2 sites);

St. James Hospital, Dublin;

The Q Café at St. Patrick’s University Hospital, Dublin and St. Edmundsbury’s in Lucan (two sites).

The accreditation certificates will be officially presented at a ceremony in Airfield Estate in Dundrum, Dublin on February 22, 2023.

Commenting on the awards, Lorraine Oman, chair of the Food Safety Professionals Association, said:

“Ireland is renowned globally for top quality food products, and ensuring that food safety and hygiene standards are of the highest calibre across all sectors is at the very heart of what our organisation does.

“Through team work and commitment, the 2023 recipients have worked diligently to ensure they met the requirements necessary to achieve this accreditation. They deserve huge congratulations for achieving this accolade,” she said.