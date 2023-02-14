IFOAM Organics Europe has warned against greenwashing through the misuse of food labels and claims relating to “regenerative agriculture”.

The European organic food and farming movement welcomed the adoption of some regenerative practices in conventional farming.

“However, not all that glitters is gold, or green in this case, and the increasing use of the term ‘regenerative agriculture’ is a case in point.

“While the reasoning and farming method behind a claim like ‘regenerative’ can be with the best intentions, it is just as much used for greenwashing purposes,” the group said.

IFOAM is concerned that the use of this term is taking forms that are undermining the meaning of regenerative agriculture, including organic farming.

“Farming practices aiming to regenerate soils, biodiversity and landscapes are at the heart of organic agriculture,” Jan Plagge, IFOAM Organics Europe president, said.

“The organic movement embraces regenerative principles, all of which are included in organic principles of ecology, health, fairness, and care, and seeks positive collaboration with serious regenerative farmers and actors,

“With an eye on the current climate and biodiversity crises, the planet can use all help there is, and some so-called regenerative practices can be a good first step to convert to organic, the only certified sustainable agriculture practice at EU level.

“Organic agriculture is and continues to be the leading sustainability initiative for transforming EU food and farming,” Plagge added.

IFOAM said because there is no legal or scientific definition of “regenerative agriculture”, the term is being increasingly mis-used to promote approaches to food production that deliver little environmental benefits.

Eric Gall, IFOAM Organics Europe deputy director and policy manager, said that it is essential to better inform consumers about the environmental impacts of different agricultural production systems.

“This greenwashing misleads and confuses consumers, misdirects investments and policy, undermines serious regenerative actors, and hinders the needed genuine transformation of the food system towards sustainability and agroecology, including organic farming,” he said.