Macra has called on the government to “come clean on plans to flood rural Ireland” following proposals contained in a new climate study.

The farming organisation said that the report, prepared for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) by scientists at Atlantic Technological University (ATU) Galway, was “deeply troubling”.

The research, seen by Agriland, found that achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the AFOLU (agriculture, forestry, and other land use) sector by 2050 will be “very challenging”.

To meet this legally-binding target, the report said up to 90% of drained organic soils will need to be rewetted, livestock numbers must be slashed by up to 30% and 875,000ha of forestry has to be planted.

The opinions in the publicly-funded independent research do not reflect a position or recommendation of the EPA, a spokesperson for the agency told Agriland.

Advertisement

Macra

Macra president John Keane said that the livestock reduction and rewetting recommendations contained in the report would “remove at least 20% of the State’s land mass out of food production”.

“They will reduce our capacity as a nation to produce high quality protein through the reduction in the national herd,” he said.

Keane said that the report had been “formulated in a vacuum, in the absence of any farmer involvement or consultation”.

“Macra has engaged proactively with both the dairy and beef Food Vision groups over the past year which Minister for Agriculture {Food and the Marine], Charlie McConalogue tasked with delivering a plan for emissions reductions in both sectors.

“It is really disappointing to see a report from the EPA whom are members of the Food Vision groups of this nature given their support and endorsement of the dairy and beef Food Vision reports on emissions reductions.

“Our food producers have and will always produce food, based on best practice as derived from experience, research and science.

“We, as a country, have world-class scientists working with Teagasc on areas of new research that will deliver emissions reduction for the sector,” the Macra president added.

Advertisement

Macra president, John Keane

“We, as a country, produce protein in the most environmentally-sustainable manner in the world, we specialise in grass-fed protein.

“No one is going to argue that there is sufficient protein to feed the ever increasing [global] population, therefore it is hard to fathom why we, who have always punched above our weight internationally, would take a conscious decision to reduce our capacity to feed the rest of the world.

“If the reduction targets as mooted are to be achieved by 2050, who will achieve them?

“Given that there are more farmers over 65 than under 35, it is clear that many in positions of power do not want that to change by reducing opportunity for young people,” the Macra president said.