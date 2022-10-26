A series of regional conferences on agriculture and rural development run by Fine Gael will begin in Mitchelstown, Co. Cork, next week.

The one day conference will take place on Friday, November 4 at the Firgrove Hotel in the town, kicking off at 8:00p.m.

The event, organised by the Fine Gael National Agriculture, Food and Rural Development Forum, will feature speeches from Minister for Foreign Affairs and deputy party leader Simon Coveney; and Minister of State for new market development, farm safety, and research and development Martin Heydon.

The party’s agriculture forum was established during a national conference held in Tullamore, Co. Offaly, in May. Former IFA president Eddie Downey was elected as its chairperson.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Downey said: “We are very aware of the challenges that exist including volatile prices for farmers, dereliction in some of our towns and villages, the loss of younger people, and inadequate public transport and other infrastructure.

“The forum is about connecting rural Ireland and the agricultural sector to our elected representatives. As chairperson, I look forward to continuing our important work and meeting and engaging with communities and businesses on the ground,” Downey added.

Minister Coveney commented: “The rural and agriculture sector is an integral part of Ireland’s economy, with agri-food exports accounting for 9.5% of total exports and making a significant contribution to employment with 164,400 jobs in rural and coastal areas.

“The war in Ukraine has had a major impact on farmers’ production costs, particularly feed, fuel and fertiliser. In budget 2023, government delivered further support to the sector to respond to these challenges and to support farmers, fishers, and rural communities.

“We know times are tough, so we want to put money in your pocket and reduce the cost of living for all in rural Ireland. We are working hard to make our communities stronger and safer,” Minister Coveney added.

The conference is the start of a series or regional meetings to be hosted by the party’s National, Agriculture, Food and Rural Development Forum.

Minister Heydon remarked: “Agriculture is our oldest and most important indigenous sector. It plays a vital economic and social role in rural communities… Fine Gael wants to work with farmers and rural dwellers to deliver a strong, prosperous sector.”