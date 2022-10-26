Agriland made the trip to Athenry Mart on Monday (October 24) to cast an eye over the mart’s sheep sale, which saw a strong number of heavy lambs on offer.

There were just under 80 pens of lambs on offer with the majority weighing in excess of 45kg and many of which weighed upwards of 48kg.

Heavy lambs were a sharper trade than in recent weeks, with many selling above €140/head to a high of €147/head, while a good solid demand was seen for the store lambs, mainly forward stores, that were on offer.

The number of cull ewes on offer was steady for what would be generally seen at Athenry, with the majority of ewes on offer in the 70-80kg weight range.

This pen of 50.5kg lambs sold for €142/head This pen of forward stores weighing 42kg sold for €116/head This lot of 51kg lambs sold for €144/head Weighing 47kg, these lambs sold for €136/head The hammer fell on these 55kg lambs at €147/head This pen of lambs were picked up at €145/head that weighed 50kg Fine pen of 48kg lambs that sold for €145/head Another heavy pen of lambs, this time weighing 50kg that sold for €146/head These 46kg lambs sold for €134/head This pen of 36.5kg stores sold for €90/head Weighing 46.5kg, these Suffolk ewe lambs sold for €130/head Weighing 48.5kg, the hammer fell on these lambs at €138/head Sharp looking pen of 41kg stores that sold for €120/head Another pen of stores, this time weighing 40kg that sold for €110/head The 40kg lambs on the left sold for €114/head and the two heavy 53kg lambs on the right sold for €147/head This pen of 36kg store lambs sold for €90/head These 47kg ewe lambs sold for €135/head Hitting the scales at 50kg, these lambs sold for €142/head Weighing 50kg, the hammer fell on these lambs at €146/head These ewes weighing 81kg sold for €120/head These 75kg ewes exchanged hands at €84/head

Looking at the trade for lambs, those in excess of 48kg sold from €138/head up to €147/head, with the vast majority of lambs weighing at and above 50kg selling in excess of €140/head.

Lambs in the 45-47kg weight bracket traded in the main from €127/head up to €136/head.

Lambs in the 40-44kg weight bracket exchanged hands from €109/head up to €120/head in general.

Light stores were few and far between, but for the ones that were there, there were farmers for them. Prices for these lambs weighing from 35-38.5kg ranged from just over €75/head up to €95/head.