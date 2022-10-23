The trade for ewes at marts this past week mirrors the lamb trade in many ways, with prices holding relatively steady across the board.

With factory prices for ewes also steady this week, it has led to little change at the mart for fleshed ewes.

Lighter ewes continue to dominate throughput at marts, with numbers of heavy, well-fleshed ewes in short supply, as many have gone through the system already this year.

Some marts have reported small numbers of ewes to Agriland, both heavy and light, this past week.

Ewe trade

Heavy types have been trading from €125/head up to €165/head in general.

The number of heavy ewes selling above this level appears to be smaller this week than the previous week, with any that are selling above this level making between €170/head and €190/head.

Ewes in the 60-80kg weight bracket are selling from a wide price differential, with breed, quality and flesh cover key determinants in price.

This is leaving prices for ewes in the 70-80kg weight bracket with frame, but lacking flesh, selling from €110-120/head, back as far as €95-100/head.

Lesser-quality ewes in the 60-70kg bracket are making €70-95/head in general.

Thin or hill-bred ewes are selling from a range of €40-45/head up to €60-65/head on average.