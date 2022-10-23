ABP Food Group’s new sustainability scheme, the Advantage Beef Programme, will host a suckler-beef farm walk in Co. Cavan this Wednesday (October 26).

The event will take place near Arvagh, on the farm of Wilson Kells.

Wilson is a member of ABP’s Advantage Beef Programme. This processor-led initiative is a sustainability scheme for beef farmers which rewards eligible cattle with a 20c/kg sustainability bonus.

Wilson is running a spring and autumn-calving suckler herd just outside Arvagh with the help of his wife, Pearl, and son, Nigel. Bulls are finished at under-16-months of age on the farm and heifers are finished at under-24-months of age.

Advertisement

The soil type on the farm is heavy, so running the herd of 60 commercial suckler cows on the farm requires careful management.

Both a Charolais stockbull and artificial insemination (AI) sires are used on the farm. There are a range of cattle breeds on the farm including Charolais, Simmental, Limousin, Aberdeen Angus and Hereford.

A number of topics will be discussed on the day, including:

Animal health: Winter dosing and vaccination;

Winter dosing and vaccination; Animal nutrition: Importance of silage quality, winter diets for beef cattle and suckler cows and concentrate quality;

Importance of silage quality, winter diets for beef cattle and suckler cows and concentrate quality; New Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) : An overview of the scheme requirements;

: An overview of the scheme requirements; ABP Demo Farm: Overview of the Advantage Beef Programme and trial farm, the latest updates and what the farm aims to achieve.

The farm walk will take place from 11:00a.m to 1:00p.m and farmers who are interested in attending should get in contact with ABP.