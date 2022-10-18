The sheep trade is starting the week on a more positive note with base quotes for lambs seeing some upward movement.

Towards the end of last week, a 10c/kg increase was seen for lambs sparking a rise in prices for the first time since early August, which turned out to be short lived.

However, once again, some upward movement is being seen with Kildare Chilling increasing its base offering for lambs by 10c/kg to now stand at €6.10/kg plus a 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus up to a 21.5kg carcass weight.

Irish Country Meats remains on a base of €6.00/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for lambs but is now paying up to a carcass weight of 22kg.

Quotes from other plants indicate a base of €6.05/kg. This is leaving base quotes, across the board, ranging from €6.00-6.10/kg with prices for QA lambs at €6.10/kg up to €6.20/kg.

While prices at the top end of the market range from €6.30/kg to €6.40/kg in general.

Ewe trade

Ewe prices are also unchanged at the start of this week having come under pressure in recent weeks. Ewe quotes are starting the week at €2.90-3.00/kg.

With top prices for ewes ranging from €3.30-3.60/kg in general.