Agriculture is the backbone of food security and rural livelihoods – in Ireland and across the globe – the Minister for Agriculture has told a meeting of the World Food Forum in Rome today. (Monday, October 17).

But Charlie McConalogue also warned international delegates at the event that the global food system is “failing the world’s population” in terms of nutrition and that every country needs to move quicker to address “climate ambitions”. Pleased to be Rome today for #WorldFoodForum and the #WorldFoodDay.



I met with the Deputy Executive Director of the @WFP Ramiro Lopes da Silva this morning on Ireland's strong commitment to the WFP.



I also met with @FAODG Dr QU where we discussed global food security concerns. pic.twitter.com/hvXLMHWZA0— Charlie McConalogue (@McConalogue) October 17, 2022

McConalogue said unsustainable food production in many parts of the world is one of the key reasons why eco-systems are being degraded and he said this urgently needed to change.

Our vision needs to be a world which consumption and production patterns and use of all natural resources — from air to land, from rivers, lakes and aquifers to oceans and seas — are sustainable.

The Minister said sustainable agri-food systems could empower and deliver nourishment for all, “protect livelihoods; and provide wide ranging benefits for society with minimal ecological impacts”.

Advertisement

He outlined how nearly 70% of the global population in 2050 will be urban based and that there will be fewer farmers to produce the food that will be needed for an expanding population.

McConalogue said this is why modern and sustainable production driven by young and educated farmers is needed to deliver on global food ambitions.

“For Ireland, I want us to be the sustainable food capital of the world with an industry that is global leader of food production, driven by young and dynamic people. The very future of our people relies on us getting this right.”

The World Food Forum (WFF) is a global project which examines food safety, security, traceablity and sustainability issues.

Advertisement

According to McConalogue Ireland is a “prime example” of best practice in sustainable food systems for developing countries. He shared with his audience in Rome how Ireland had “evolved” from a model of small-scale subsistence farming to an exporter of high quality, safe and sustainable food.

He said in just a few short decades Ireland had developed “a globally-facing industry of high performers feeding millions of people across the globe” and it was currently on a pathway to transforming its agri-food system by 2030.

McConalogue told delegates to the WFF flagship event in Rome that in order to transform agri-food systems every country had to listen to young people.

“We need to show up for them, we need to listen to them and we need them at the table when we are making decisions on their futures. Half the world is under 30.”

He also said it was important that the critical role that women play in agriculture was recognised and that women and girls were empowered as part of a global journey to transform agri-food systems.