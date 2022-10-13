The agri-food industry is essential to Ireland’s economy but it is at a crossroads, Taoiseach Micheál Martin warned today at the Food Vision 2030 conference in Dublin today, Thursday, (October,13).

The Taoiseach said global demand for high quality food was increasingly around the world and this created a significant opportunity for Ireland with its long established reputation for producing high quality, food and drink.

But he warned that the agri-food industry was also at a crossroads because of the challenges that climate change poses for the sector.

The Taoiseach said the agri-food sector overall had shown great resistance in the last few years, particularly in relation to Covid-19.

But he said Ireland also had a responsibility to limit emissions and the agri-food sector and industry had a central role to play in the challenges which lay ahead.

The Taoiseach told delegates attending the one day Food Vision 2030 conference at Dublin castle:

“We must ensure its ongoing centrality in our national life and its long term success.”

Food Vision 2030 is a ten year strategy for the Irish agri-food sector that was developed by a committee of stakeholders, independently chaired by Tom Arnold, Ireland’s special envoy on food systems.

Sustainable food systems

Its vision is that Ireland will become a world leader in sustainable food systems (SFS) over the next decade. The committee claims this will deliver “significant benefits for the Irish agri-food sector itself, for Irish society and the environment”.

The Taoiseach said:

“Food Vision is a landmark strategy for creating sustainability in all its forms, environmental, economic and social. It is an ambitious strategy for the sector, by the sector, and outlines a strong and sustainable future for our farmers, fishers, foresters, and food & drink companies.”

He added that the agri-food industry had shown over the past number of years, that it can be agile and responsive when change is required – and Food Vision is an important element of this transition.

Minister of State Martin Heydon, Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Minister of State Pippa Hackett at the Food Vision 2030 conference at Dublin Castle.

The conference will feature both local and international perspectives on sustainable food systems including Dr Lawrence Haddad, the executive director, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition.

Dr Haddad said his message was to diversify, diversify and diversify.

“Don’t sacrifice the long run for the short run”.

The conference also heard from Laura Burke, director general of the Environmental Protection Agency and Tim Cullinan, president of the Irish Farmers Association.

Burke highlighted ongoing issues in relation to nitrogen levels while Cullinan starkly outlined the major issues facing farm families and said farmers were completely committed to sustainability.

He said farmers are engaging and want to ensure that they are part of the answer to the challenges that Ireland as a country faces in relation to climate change.

But Cullinan pointed to the changes that farmers had already made and highlighted that this year fertiliser use is down 20 per cent year on year.

But he also warned that there were “huge concerns” about some of the asks of farmers – including possible reduction schemes.

“Who will fund these”, he asked.